Get paid to eat cheese and sleep … for science

If you imagine the perfect job includes you just eating cheese and going to bed, your time has come.

Sleep Junkie is still looking to hire five “dairy dreamers” to sample different cheeses before conking out for the night. Basically, they want to see if there’s any truth to the European belief that eating cheese before bed induces nightmares.

Not only that, they want to see if certain cheeses are more nightmare-causing than others, so they plan to send their “dairy dreamers” different cheeses to nosh on, from processed to soft-ripened. These employees must log how they slept after eating a certain cheese, as well as their energy levels throughout the day and whether or not they had scary dreams.

Sleep Junkie will pay you to continually shove cheese into your mouth and snooze. How much are they willing to pay? Try $1,000 upon completing their unique study, which is said to start in March.

Those interested must be over 21 years of age, have a consistent sleep schedule, be open to sleeping alone during the study, not be lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy and also own a smartwatch or a similar fitness tracker with the ability to analyze sleep.

Said the job listing, “We are looking for people who are self-starters, honest, with good writing skills and enjoy both sleeping and eating.”

You can apply now on the Sleep Junkie website.