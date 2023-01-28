Rank! The dirtiest cities in America, ranked

While certain cities in the U.S. aren’t known for their cleanliness, the folks at LawnStarter looked into which ones are the dirtiest.

They compared 152 of the largest cities in the States, ranking them on data points including pollution, infrastructure, living conditions, rodent problems and everyday litter. And with that in mind, Houston, Texas, came in as the dirtiest.

Believe it or not, New York City didn’t even rank in the top 10.

Houston actually “beat” Newark, New Jersey, which came in at a close second, followed by San Bernardino, California, in the third slot.

Detroit, Michigan, ranked fourth on the list, followed closely by Jersey City, New Jersey, in the fifth slot.

Coming in last, at spot #152, was the comparatively spot-free Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The top 10 Dirtiest Cities in America, according to Lawnstarter:

1. Houston, TX

2. Newark, NJ

3. San Bernardino, CA

4. Detroit, MI

5. Jersey City, NJ

6. Bakersfield, CA

7. San Antonio, TX

8. Fresno, CA

9. Oklahoma City, OK

10. Yonkers, NY

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.