Bet he wished he read the “Road Closed” sign beforehand …

If a sign is put up on a road, it’s likely there for a reason — especially if it’s warning drivers to stay off the street because of a massive pot hole. Well, enter a dump truck driver who likely ignored that big, orange sign.

KTVU reports an incident happened in Contra Costa County, California, on Monday when a truck had a nasty entanglement with a sinkhole. Long story short, the road had been closed because of the hole.

But the truck driver drove right through the sign and straight into the pot hole. Even worse, a worker on the scene said a barricade was wedged under the truck.

The driver was not harmed.

The road was shut following “flooding, mudslides sinkholes, and other issues related to the recent storms.”