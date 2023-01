Anyone in Chicago smelling something a little off recently? Apparently police are hunting high and low for a missing corpse, which vanished after the funeral van it was stored in was stolen.

WQAD reports the van was stolen outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, Illinois. The van was later found abandoned about 90 miles away in Chicago, but the body was nowhere to be found.

Police have not yet found any suspects or released any information on the identity of the deceased.