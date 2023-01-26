Woman has meltdown after someone takes “her” parking spot

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Can you own a parking spot when it’s on public property? One woman thinks so and Reddit is having a ball with her.

A new post on Reddit’s AITA (Am I the A**hole) thread is blowing up because the storyteller admits she parked where she shouldn’t have, but there was a reason for it.

The Reddit user is disabled and walks with a cane to support herself. The 27-year-old starts the story with her shopping trip running into a snare when all the handicapped spots were taken “mostly by people without plates.”

So, she parked in a “family parking” spot instead because it was also close to the store. “I just can’t get out of or into the car a lot of times with regular [spots] – especially if people park way too close to the driver’s door,” she continued. “I didn’t feel entirely comfortable, but I thought a disabled person being in need for this spot should be understandable… I was wrong.”

The storyteller said she was ambushed by an angry woman and her young child as she finished her shopping. The woman allegedly shouted at her, “You don’t look like you got children.”

“Apparently she had been to the store manager demanding my car to be towed because she saw me leaving my car without children, but the employee denied, which made her even more mad,” the story continues. “She told me she is sick of ‘people like me’ being entitled to ‘her’ parking spot.”

The poster asked if she was in the wrong for not waiting for a handicapped spot to open up, but the comments overwhelmingly were on her side — and also had some choice words for the self-appointed parking spot officer.