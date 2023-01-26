Klickitat County Incorporates Behavioral Health Services

Klickitat County to take on crisis intervention for county residents in need

Goldendale, WA, January 25, 2023 – Klickitat County has incorporated behavioral health services by becoming a licensed Behavioral Health Agency. Specifically, as of January 6th, Klickitat County Behavioral Health (KCBH) will be providing Designated Crisis Responder (DCR) services for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.



The purpose of a DCR is to evaluate people with behavioral health disorders for safety planning or involuntary detention in psychiatric and secure withdrawal facilities. This service is in accordance with the State of Washington law RCW 71.05 (adults) and RCW 71.34 (persons ages 13 – 17 years of age). These critical services will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

DCRs are specialty trained mental health professionals who are committed to providing each person with dignity and respect during their time of crisis. They do this by conducting a holistic and collaborative assessment of the individual in crisis in order to help guide them to services most appropriate for their situation.

“Klickitat County is proud to be offering behavioral health services and we are putting together a team who are passionate about being supportive of individuals during times of intense emotional distress, as well as being dedicated to the health and wellness of our community,” states Erinn Quinn, Interim Director.



If you or someone you know is in crisis you have multiple options. If the situation is threatening to someone’s life or property, call 911 for police assistance. You or the person you are concerned about can also go to the emergency room. If there is no immediate physical danger, individuals can call the regional crisis line at 1-800-626-8137. Crisis Connections operates the 24/7/365 regional crisis line for Southwest Washington, and Klickitat County. The crisis hotline will triage, screen, and conduct an assessment of needs for the caller, and help connect individuals to the appropriate resources which may include a DCR.

Another resource for individuals in acute distress or experiencing thoughts of suicide is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are someone you know is contemplating suicide or is in emotional distress, the new hotline can be reached by dialing 988. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free 988 hotline.

About Klickitat County Behavioral HealthKlickitat County Behavioral Health is committed to the wellness of individuals, their families, and the community through prevention, intervention, treatment, and education. Our vision is to improve the lives of those living with mental illness or addiction by providing services that are supportive of individuals and their families. We strive to provide an emotionally supportive and helpful environment necessary to improve the quality of life for all Klickitat County residents.

