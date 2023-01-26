Dad hilariously reacts to family text chain: “I can’t live with this pressure”

A Pennsylvania dad is going viral for the very honest and hilarious way he reacted to the activity on his family’s group text chain.

“I can’t keep up with the pressure of always having to lol or like or heart everyone’s random thoughts, pics and amusements,” Dr. Thomas D’Orazio, a Pittsburgh-based ophthalmologist, texted his wife and two daughters on January 16. “For all future texts: I love them, laugh at them, or like them, unless it’s bad, then I dislike them. In perpetuity. I can’t live with this pressure. I’m out.”

His oldest daughter, Allison D’Orazio, shared the screenshots to Twitter and captioned it, “My dad seriously sent this to our family groupchat im crying.”

The 23-year-old told Good Morning America she and her mom, Amy, and 19-year-old sister, Alexa, had been busy texting article links and photos back and forth when her dad waved the white flag.

“We were sending a bunch of article links to stuff we found funny,” she said. “And that day I was working on a sewing project and I was sending pictures of my stitches because I was just learning how to sew and I was excited about them.”

Allison explained her dad’s reaction, saying, “He just loves to engage and interact so he felt pressured to like every single thing or react to every single thing that we sent, and at the end of the day, that’s when he sent that message.”

She made sure to clarify that her dad did not actually leave the family text chain and said her whole family got a good laugh from the text, knowing that he was just joking.

“He’s introverted but loves us,” she said.