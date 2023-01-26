Big brother won’t be watching you in these fashionably questionable outfits

With the marriage of artificial intelligence and security cameras having the ability to track you wherever you happen to walk in any given big city, some companies have sought to keep your most personal space — your face — to yourself.

While wearing a ski mask would do a fairly handy job, it’s not the most practical, or subtle, choice.

A new outfit line from a company called Cap_able can’t be called subtle, but the company has demonstrated that the extremely busy patterns of its Manifesto Collection, some of which mimic animal hides, can successfully trick such cameras into thinking you’re an animal.

According to its website, the company “wants to be an exemplary leader in raising awareness of the importance of one’s rights,” and to that end, the Manifesto Collection’s patterns effectively defeat cameras by having them spot you as a giraffe, or other animals, and moving on without ever looking at your mug.