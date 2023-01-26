Attention stoners: The snack of your dreams is here

Clearly this new snack combo was designed by someone with a serious case of the munchies: the snacks in question are Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Bugles.

Baking Business reports General Mills launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles, which contain “Cinnadust” sprinkled over each cone-shaped snack. The new offering is said to combine the best of salty and sweet worlds with a delectable, crispy crunch.

The product is now available exclusively at convenience stores for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

This is excellent news for those with kids — or those who live in an area that legally sells the green stuff.

And for those who love a bit of history, Cinnamon Toast Crunch was introduced in 1984, while Bugles made their savory debut in 1964.