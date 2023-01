*** Fugitive Watch ***

There is a Felony Parole Board Warrant for the arrest of Victor Snell. Snell is on Post Prison Supervision for Assault III, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Eluding Police. Snell is a white male, 6 feet tall, 235 pounds. He is bald and has a full beard. Mr. Snell has the name Morgan tattooed above his right eye. If you know his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 541-296-5454.

Photo from the Wasco County Sheriffs Office Facebook page.