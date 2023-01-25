Couple learns the hard way why it isn’t smart to lock yourself in a dog crate

If you own a large dog, chances are you have a crate for them that’s large enough for you to fit inside. Consider this your warning not to see if you can actually fit in it.

According to KTRK, California couple Jerry and Stephanie Ferrari accidentally trapped themselves in their newly purchased crates. The incident was captured on the couple’s home camera, which shows Stephanie closing her partner in one crate before crawling inside a separate one and closing the door.

She soon discovers that neither she nor her partner can get out. The two hatch an escape plan, which involved Jerry rocking his body enough to slide the crate forward and turn it so it faced Stephanie’s — a feat that took roughly two minutes. Once in position, he was able to use his fingers to unlatch her door.

Had it not worked, they said they planned on asking their Amazon Echo to call for help.

Stephanie shared the video online, which of course went viral.

As for what inspired the two to crawl inside dog crates, apparently they had purchased several different brands and were testing out which was the best for their three dogs.