Who would break into a day care to steal toilet paper?

Toilet paper must be a hot commodity again because there’s been a rash of break-ins for some two-ply.

WKBN reports thieves are menacing Youngstown, Ohio, by breaking into buildings to steal toilet paper. Police say their latest victim happened to be a day care.

The theft occurred around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday; someone with keys to the building rushed in to check the alarm. When police arrived, the employee informed officers that someone had been breaking into other locations in the building and raiding the bathrooms.

It was unknown if the day care lost its prized wipers.

Apparently, the perp might been caught on surveillance video during other raids, so a detective has been assigned to solve the case.