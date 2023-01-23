It might not have been the fastest police chase, but at least it was long and entertaining

Police in Boone, North Carolina, might have been feeling a bit of road rage after a suspect led them on a chase topping out at 20 mph.

Watauga Online reports Boone police responded to a call of a man erratically driving a John Deere tractor and trying to strike pedestrians. The tractor did manage to make a meal out of some cars, though, and also pushed a dumpster into a building.

Police and the local Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies teamed up to take down 43-year-old ﻿﻿Ronnie K. Hicks in an ultra slow pursuit.

The chase went on for an hour and only ended when police managed to get all four tires to pop either by Stop Sticks or well-aimed shots, because he was using the tractor to take out anyone else on the road. Hicks eventually barreled out of his getaway vehicle and brandished a knife at responding officers.

He was met with a Taser.

Hicks is accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and faces a multitude of charges, including two felonies for evading arrest and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. He was charged with three misdemeanors for driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Hicks will face more charges in the future because the tractor was actually stolen.

Bond was set at $50,000, and he is due back in court on March 10.