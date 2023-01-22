Coming soon: A shopping mall for weed

With recreational marijuana legal in 21 states and the District of Columbia, it was only a matter of time before this popped up, and that time is soon: California is planning to open a cannabis shopping mall.

Billing itself as “a once-in-a-generation chance for cannabis businesses,” the Barstow Cannabis Mall “promises to deliver commendable hospitality, amazing adventures, and a shopping experience like no other, that brings cannabis and the retail world together.”

Its website notes, “Since the early 90’s [sic] this drive thru property has been attracting retail shoppers from around the world for its amazing retail shopping experience. It has the ideal neighboring businesses for cannabis retailers.”

And talk about knowing your customer base: It is specifically noted that “directly in front of the property is the busiest In N Out in the country, Panda Express, IHOP, Starbucks, the flagship Del Taco location, Chipotle, Burger King, Panera Bread, and more!” So the munchies-addled will be well served.

The “cannabis super center” will be a “winning mix of stores, entertainment, and supermarkets, not to mention its unique cannabis offerings.”

It’s not clear when the doors will open on the 29-acre facility, currently the home of an abandoned shopping mall complex. When it does open, it could also become the third-largest pot growing facility in the country, according to Barstow’s Daily Press.

According to the website, all available leases have reportedly already been snapped up.