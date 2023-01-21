A cow was on the loose in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but its freedom jaunt was cut short when it went to the Olive Garden.

The Stillwater Police Department announced the strange arrest of a “cow at large” on Facebook, writing in part, “Officers questioned the cow and learned that the cow had heard about the never ending soup and salad option at Olive Garden and decided to see for itself.”

“We highly recommended the steak at Texas Roadhouse, but the cow declined,” the post continued.

The local department included a disclaimer to assure folks the cow wasn’t harmed and that the post was “just a joke.”