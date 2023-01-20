Man tries and fails at robbing store with a stapler

Is it still considered armed robbery if someone tried stealing your money with a stapler? That’s what’s going down in Florida.

WPLG reports police arrested 31-year-old Patrick Abbott for trying to rob a Publix. Abbott reportedly handed a teller a threatening note that warned, “Read carefully. I have a gun with me and put the money in the bag.”

The worker decided not to do that and instead called police after lying and saying they needed to help a co-worker. Abbott fled the store, but police picked him up a short time later as he was throwing away the note.

They searched him and discovered the so-called gun was, in fact, a black stapler.

Despite being armed with office equipment, police say he still tried to commit a robbery.

They also note Abbott had been out on felony bond for an incident the month prior for alleged child abuse. A judge set his bond at $7,500.