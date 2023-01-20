Are hotel charging guests for opening the room fridge?

If you stayed at a hotel recently, chances are the room you reserved came with a mini fridge stocked with refreshments that’ll cost you an arm and a leg to enjoy.

But, what happens when hotels want to charge you for just opening it?

A Reddit user shared a photo taken from their recent hotel stay, where they were worried that would happen. They photographed a sign on the mini fridge that read, “The refreshment center is on a sensor. Use of this refreshment center for personal storage will automatically incur a $50 charge.”

The user claimed they were staying at “a swanky Marriott hotel” in south Florida and said they were terrified by the sign. “I’m honestly too scared to even open up the fridge. I don’t want to risk the fee or having to dispute it,” they wrote.

Others assured the Reddit user that the sign was poorly written and noted there was a disclaimer on the bottom that encouraged guests to call the front desk “for refrigerator requests.” They explained one can request a fridge for free by calling the number.

So far the Reddit user has not responded to the advice so we may never know what happened next.