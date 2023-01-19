Video: Whale, whale, whale … looks like history is about to repeat itself in Oregon

Over 50 years after flaming whale blubber fell from the sky on the Oregon Coast, another whale has washed ashore, sparking questions about what to do with its body.

KATU reports the juvenile sperm whale had been deceased for a while before washing onto Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria, Oregon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has taken point on the case, which hopefully does not end with them using an absurd amount of dynamite to get rid of the carcass.

To recap, back in November 1970, a large whale washed ashore in Florence, Oregon, and the residents began whining about that dead whale stink. So, they hatched a brilliant plan to blow the whale carcass up with dynamite.

People gathered around for the big bang and, soon enough, had to run for cover because of all the flaming blubber and rotting flesh falling from the sky. The story ends with people being covered in dead whale chunks, but no one was hurt.

While it hasn’t been made clear how authorities plan to dispose of this new whale, the local aquarium has ordered a necropsy to look into what caused the creature’s death.

Classic video story on KATU with Paul Linnman in 1970.