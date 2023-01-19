Man steals cruiser. Man crashes cruiser into diner.

If you’re going to steal a police cruiser, you better know how to drive it.

WTNH reports 39-year-old ﻿Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, of Farmington, Connecticut, tried stealing multiple cars on Thursday, and his spree ended when he crossed a local police department.

The suspect began his reign of terror when he stole a ﻿﻿Dodge Durango﻿﻿ and crashed it into a rock wall. He then tried and failed at stealing two cars at knifepoint, but he got a consolation prize after carjacking a Toyota Rav4.

The suspect abandoned the car after driving it to another locality and stole a cruiser, in broad daylight, from the Bristol Police Department. He didn’t get too far because he crashed the vehicle at a local diner after a brief pursuit.

He was arrested, and his bond was set at $1,000,000.

As for the diner, a representative says the location is “in shambles.” They shared photos of the damage on Facebook and told patrons, “At the moment we don’t know when all of this will be resolved or when we will reopen.”

Despite the sad news, they say they’re focusing on the fact that none of their employees were hurt “despite all the craziness.”