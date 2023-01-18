There was a leopard on the loose in Dallas …

If you’re from Dallas, Texas, chances are you heard of the big cat that may have escaped the local zoo.

The Dallas Zoo tweeted on Friday that the grounds were closed “due to a serious situation.” The organization then followed up with an explanation for why it wouldn’t be opening its doors.

The zoo went on code blue that morning, explaining, “A non-dangerous animal … is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time.”

“Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal,” the zoo continued in a follow-up tweet, adding they believed the big cat was hiding somewhere on the grounds.

The zoo also asked the public to keep its eyes peeled just in case, saying they should look for a leopard that was 25 pounds and “bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats.” They requested the public provide images of potential sightings.

By Friday evening, the leopard was located and safely secured.

Dallas PD said that there is an ongoing criminal investigation into how the animal got loose and that it is being investigated as an “intentional act.”