Woman’s forgetfulness saves boyfriend’s life

Sometimes it’s a good thing to be a little forgetful: Case in point is ﻿Maurice Henao‘s girlfriend, who may have saved his life.

KABC reports Henao could have been crushed by a rockslide if his girlfriend hadn’t forgotten her bag in his home. As he walked across the Pacific Coast Highway to get to his vehicle, his lady friend called him for a favor.

“My girlfriend called me and said, ‘Hey, can you get my bag that I left there,’ so I went back inside and I heard rumbling outside,” Henao recalled, adding the rumbling he heard was a rockslide.

He went back outside to see a giant boulder had completely crushed his car and came to a stop where he had been standing moments earlier. “That rock is the size of the whole roof,” he described, adding it “could’ve hurt anybody or killed somebody.”

As for Henao, he feels like he was part of a Final Destination movie. And while he’s a little shaken up by his unexpected brush with death, he is in good spirits.

“I feel like I should play the lotto,” he joked.