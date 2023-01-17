“I killed two people”: Man butt-dials police while playing shooting game

This is why you should keep your phone in a safe spot when playing first-person shooter games …

IGN reports a man playing the online tactical shooter game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege somehow managed to butt-dial police during the middle of a round. As any gamer would, the player — identified only as Elijah — communicated his kills to his squad via voice chat.

But the dispatcher only heard “I killed two people” and sent authorities to the location, thinking they just got a confession to a double homicide. Officers arrived in less than 2 minutes and placed Elijah in cuffs.

Elijah’s buddies tweeted about the incident, saying their friend couldn’t stop shaking as police spent four hours searching his house. They even released security video of Elijah meeting police outside of his house.

The gamer was eventually let go after police found no evidence of a murder. One officer tried calming Elijah down once they realized what game he was playing and asked who his favorite playable character is.