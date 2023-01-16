Internet divided over grocery worker putting meat on the floor

How should grocery store workers stack their packaged meats? The internet is divided over how one Woolworths supermarket worker did the task.

7NEWS reports a concerned customer from Sydney, Australia, posted a photo of an employee piling packaged pork on the ground in front of the display. The customer said the employee would then grab from the pile and label the meat before stacking the trays on the shelf.

The shopper noted she had seen other grocery workers at that store doing the same thing. Apparently she complained to the store manager in the past, but it kept happening, so she wanted the higher-ups to weigh in.

Of course, some of her fellow shoppers were appalled that workers were putting food on the ground and agreed they should be using a cart. Most felt that was more sanitary as you cannot know for certain what other customers track into the store on their shoes.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the meat is wrapped in plastic and should be fine to consume. Said one person, “Don’t lick or eat the PACKAGING and you’ll be fine.”

Woolworths has since responded to the customer, saying the complaint is under review.