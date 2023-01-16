Deer takes itself to a butcher shop

A deer is going viral because it Hulk-smashed through a butcher shop’s glass door and ran inside.

While butchers do take care of venison for hunters, the owners of She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, probably were not expecting a live deer to run straight into their store. They shared the CCTV footage that showed what went down on Facebook.

The video sees the deer smashing head-first through the glass door and skidding across the floor before slamming into a wall hard enough to make it roll backward.

The deer tries and fails to escape through the window, so it sprints back through the broken door.

“This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer,” the butcher wrote in a comment, adding the deer not only destroyed their door, but also made a hole in the wall and smashed a few plants. She added the animal hit the door so hard it “exploded.”

The shop reopened Tuesday after making some necessary repairs.

“I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher,” the caption continued.

Valley News Live caught up with owner Melissa Evans, who described the event as pure chaos and pandemonium. She added she was in the back room with her daughter when the deer visited, so she first thought a pot had fallen.

Evans said the incident was shocking.