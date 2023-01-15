Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany. The goal is getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks. Gen. Mark Milley says the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago to head to Germany. The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. Milley spoke Sunday to reporters traveling with him to Brussels.