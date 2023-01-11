Parents engineer the world’s first self-driving “smart” stroller

Everyone thinks their baby is the smartest in the world, but is their stroller?

A self-driving pram, billed as the world’s smartest baby stroller, debuted this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The “Ella” promises “adaptive push and brake assistance” for a “hands-free strolling” experience for parents and caregivers, according to Glüxkind, the Canadian startup behind the new product. Glüxkind says the stroller would work across any terrain, even hills and icy sidewalks.

The smart stroller is also designed to work with a companion app and is purportedly powered by artificial intelligence. Among its other notable features are removable bassinet and toddler seat or car seat options, an automatic “rock-my-baby” option and a built-in white noise machine.

“It gives you a second pair of hands and another pair of eyes while you’re out and about with your kid,” Anne Hunger, one of Glüxkind’s co-founders, told Good Morning America, comparing the stroller’s push and brake features to that of an e-bike. The mom-of-one added that the stroller’s speed is capped at about 7 kph, or a little over 4 mph.

Hunger co-founded Glüxkind in 2020 with her husband Kevin Huang, who told GMA they were inspired to create a smart stroller after they started shopping for one for their own daughter, who turns 3 next week.

“When we were stroller shopping…even the most popular ones, were really lacking in a lot of the safety tech that we take for granted in cars,” Huang recalled. “We were mind-blown that there’s nothing that’s smarter than what they used to be like 50 years ago.”