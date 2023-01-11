Parent tracks down daughter on Roblox to remind her of chores

You can run but you can’t hide from this determined momma.

Today reports ChaCha Watson crashed her daughter’s online game to make sure she did her chores. Watson said her 11-year-old daughter, Miracle, was playing Roblox, and she tracked her down on the server to remind her to help with dinner.

Watson adds she only resorted to the extreme measure after Miracle repeatedly ignored her calls and texts. Apparently, the game will boot a player if they answer the phone, so Watson logged on to see what game her kid was playing, and her avatar sidled up to her kid’s.

“I said, ‘You see me calling you!’ And then she was like, ‘I’m sorry, Mom,'” Watson explained. She then instructed Miracle to take the lasagna and garlic bread out of the freezer so she could cook it when she got home.

Watson posted screen grabs of their interaction to Facebook to show friends “what I go through to get in touch with my child.” The post went viral.

Watson reveals she downloaded Roblox to spend more quality time with her child, and the two regularly play together. “That was just one of the best things ever,” the single mom said.

She encouraged her fellow parents to do the same so they can bond with their kids. She also warned against downloading it just “to tell your kids to do things.”

“Try actually going and playing with them, it’s actually really fun and my daughter, she really loves it,” she added.