Grand Rapids, Michigan, has only had 5 minutes of sunshine this month

If you think the weather has been crummy in your area, be glad you don’t live in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Since the start of the new year, residents have only enjoyed a whopping five minutes of sunshine.

The National Weather Service confirmed the statistic on its Facebook page and noted the details are even more glum than that. “In the first 5 days of January, we have recorded 5 minutes of sunshine in southeast Grand Rapids. Our last half-sunny day was December 28,” the post read.

It gets even worse. “Our last mostly sunny day? A month ago, December 4,” the NWS said.

The weather tracker was hopeful sunshine would be heading their way soon.