Woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside

An Alabama woman is trying to find the owner of a teddy bear that contained human ashes.

WHNT reports ﻿Vicki Wise,﻿ of Muscle Shoals, picked up a discarded teddy bear with the intent of giving it to her dog as a chew toy. But then she saw a Velcro seal on its back. Curious, she opened it up to find a heart-shaped box with ashes on the inside and the name ﻿Barry Freed, who apparently died in May 2020.

“It was startling,” Wise said. Now, she is on the hunt to find the teddy bear’s family, as the words “Forever In My Heart” are embroidered on the toy’s foot.