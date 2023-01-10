If you’re on supervised release, maybe you shouldn’t hold up a bank …

A man faces up to 20 years behind bars because he just couldn’t stop himself from robbing a bank.

Law & Crime reports Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, has a reputation for robbing banks. So, when he was on supervised release and visited Florida, he decided to do what he doesn’t do best — rob banks.

Brown stormed the McCoy Federal Credit Union located in Belle Isle and shoved a note at the teller that claimed he had a gun. It read, “Give me all of your 100’s, 50’s, 20’’s, 20’s[,] 5’s. No 1’s. Don’t push alarm!”

The teller complied and slid Brown some “bait money,” giving him $4,296. Another employee watched Brown flee the bank and run into the nearby gas station, noting she thought his “behavior was suspicious.”

Brown apparently changed into another disguise in the gas station’s bathroom and dumped his clothes in the trash. The bank employee then watched him go into the nearby hotel.

Police apprehended Brown, and recovered both the stolen cash and the threatening note, plus the ditched disguise in the gas station. The suspect waived his rights and confessed to the robbery, saying he needed the money to finish a movie he was filming in their state.

The police report said he told them “he could not resist the demons” because, apparently, robbing banks is the only way he knows how to make money.

Brown was charged with bank robbery and pleaded guilty on Thursday. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prior to this, he was convicted of robbing three banks in Baltimore, Maryland, and had been serving a 25-year prison sentence for a 2001 robbery. He was granted compassionate release in 2020.