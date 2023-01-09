If you’re going to get drunk and do illegal things in Singapore, don’t post it on YouTube

Singapore’s police are hoping to chat with the YouTube group @4funguys because they decided to get drunk and jump off a night safari tram to pet the wild animals.

How do they know this? The guys posted it on YouTube.

The clip flew under the radar for a few months, but now it’s regained some unwanted attention from the authorities after someone shared a clip of them breaking the law.

The incriminating video shows the YouTubers, who are college-aged guys who make videos of them goofing around, buying alcohol at a convenience store and hitting up Singapore’s Night Safari. They then jump off the tram around 2 a.m. and get lost in the exhibit.

They film themselves petting a sleeping wallaby, enticing hyenas with potato chips and climbing all over the enclosure.

Officials from the Mandai Wildlife Group, which runs the exhibit, are not happy with what they saw and have filed a police report. They told AsiaOne News the boys endangered the animals, which are crimes that “are viewed seriously.”

They also ensured all the animals in the enclosure are doing OK.

Police are currently investigating. The YouTubers have not yet taken down the video.