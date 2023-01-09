Hood River County Courthouse’s new, secure ADA entrance is open. Beginning Monday, January 9th, visitors to the building will be required to undergo security screening before entering the facility. The screening will be similar to TSA, using an x-ray machine and metal detector. Hood River County and the Sheriff’s Office have contracted with a third party, DPI Security, to provide the entrance screening.

This new entry becomes the only public entrance and exit to the courthouse. The main front doors will be permanently locked from the outside and will serve as an emergency exit only. We thank the community for your patience during this project.

Photo from the Hood River County Facebook page.