BMW announces vehicle with a “digital soul”

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is where companies of all kinds reveal bleeding-edge tech, and BMW is no exception, going so far as to reveal it has created a car with a “soul.”

According to the blog TechCrunch, which saw the presentation of the luxury automaker’s cartoon-looking Vision Dee prototype, BMW claimed the car possesses “digital soul, a personality not only with a voice but with facial expressions, too.”

According to a release from the automaker, “‘Dee’ stands for Digital Emotional Experience” and the aim was “to create an even stronger bond between people and their cars going forward.” In fact, its engineers sought “to transform the car into an intelligent companion.”

To that end, the car can turn its entire windshield into an information display and can speak to its driver. “Natural language serves as the simplest, most intuitive form of interaction, enabling perfect understanding between humans and their vehicles,” the company claims.

If all this and “graphical elements, light and sound effects” aren’t enough, there’s “augmented-reality projection, right up to entry into virtual worlds.” Plus the car can switch its appearance in a range of 32 colors.

Pretty swanky for a trip to get a gallon of milk.