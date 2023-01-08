If you want peace and quiet, maybe don’t move next to a prison

Some people who bought homes at a luxury condominium are having buyer’s remorse after finding out their high-rise is next to Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

WPLG reports residents say shouting and screaming coming from the detention center is cutting into their peace and quiet. Others are avoiding the pool area because it’s in view of the inmate’s recreational space, meaning prisoners will whistle and holler at those lounging in the sunshine.

Resident ﻿Ryan Rea﻿ told the outlet, “I moved in right at the peak of when everyone was moving to Miami and there was very little availability.” He pays $2,700 a month for his two-bedroom unit and recorded a video of inmates pressing themselves against the open windows to catcall people at the condo pool.

He says he knew the detention center was there when he signed the papers, but had no idea it would be so noisy.

The building was opened in 2021 and was built on top of a parking lot. Rhea thinks the developers didn’t care about the not-so-ideal location of their new high-rise.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is also dealing with issues caused by the condominium, mainly the video of the inmates hanging off the windows to catch a look at the sunbathers.

“While for safety and security reasons we do not discuss internal guidance or security practices, we can tell you the issue presented in the video is under investigation and we are actively pursuing a solution that both addresses the concern of the public and is in accordance with American Correctional Association guidelines,” a spokesperson told WPLG in a statement.