Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville. He was out until August while recovering from a right forearm flexor strain. Topa has a career record of 0-1 with an 8.35 ERA in 17 appearances. Topa turns 32 on March 7. The 22-year-old Hernandez was 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA for Single-A Modesto last season.