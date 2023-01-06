Friends‘ Central Perk gets a real-life coffee creamer

For Friends fans who wished they could sidle up to the coffee bar at Central Perk, International Delight has the next best thing.

The coffee creamer company has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, a flavor taken from an Easter egg from the beloved sitcom.

“Inspired by Central Perk’s Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle-eyed Friends superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop’s chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan,” International Delight says.

“Friends is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by FRIENDS couldn’t have been any clearer,” said Kallie Goodwin, vice president of marketing for International Delight. “As Americans are looking to recreate their favorite coffeehouse experiences at home more and more, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha creamer is Central Perk approved.”

The company previously teamed up with Warner Bros. for a Buddy The Elf creamer inspired by Elf in 2020 and recently unveiled Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel creamer, obviously inspired by 1971’s Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.