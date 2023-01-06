DA Mike Schmidt announces arraignment of Damariae Haqq, 20, arraigned for murder 

PORTLAND, Oregon – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Damariae Reginald Haqq, 20, has been arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2022, at a hotel off Northeast 82nd Avenue. Port of Portland Police responded to the incident. The victim suffered multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Haqq is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

#MCDA#