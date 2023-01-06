Airport worker puts an end to child’s baggage carousel antics

With the holiday travel season winding to a close, it’s understandable that some airport employees are fed up with poorly behaved children. Case in point: this worker at Melbourne Airport in Australia.

News.com.au reports a young boy apparently had enough with waiting for his luggage at the carousel.

Witnesses recorded the incident in which the boy, wearing a blue shirt, jumped on the carousel in defiance of his frazzled mom. She threatened to “come up there and get [him],” but the boy pointed out that she wouldn’t.

Video also captured the boy grabbing other people’s luggage and throwing them off the belt.

With the mom unsuccessful in controlling her kid, an airport worker decided to take matters into her own hands by announcing over the speakers, “Hi everyone, can the parents please control that child that is going around on the carousel?”

“We have security and the police coming to talk with you. Please get your child off the carousel, thank you,” the warning finished, which was evidently enough to get the boy’s attention — he quickly scooted off the carousel after that.

An airport spokesman told the outlet of the incident, “The safety of passengers and staff is paramount … Anyone climbing onto baggage carousels risks causing themselves serious injury.”

Those reacting to the video are semi-sympathetic to the mother, noting how judgmental the internet can be when it comes to publicly disciplining a child.