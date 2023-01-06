After 6 boys, family relieved to finally be having a girl

When Sarah Molitor learned she was pregnant last year, she assumed she would be a seven-time boy mom.

Molitor and her husband, Tim, founders of Modern Farmhouse Family, a website and lifestyle brand, are already parents to six boys, ages 10, 8, 7, 5, 3 and 17 months.

Because this pregnancy will be her last, Molitor said she talked her husband into forgoing their usual routine of learning the baby’s sex at the doctor’s office themselves and then together telling their sons, as they had with each previous pregnancy.

For this pregnancy, Molitor and her family did a sex reveal using confetti so they would all be surprised and find out at the same time.

Molitor said when pink confetti came flying out of their confetti poppers, she was in total shock. A video of the moment shows Molitor falling to her knees and crying.

Even several weeks after learning her baby’s sex, Molitor said she is still in shock.

“I know it to be true but I think there will still even be, like, 10% of me that at the birth will be like, ‘Let’s all check and confirm it’s a girl,'” she told Good Morning America. “After 10 years of boys, it’s hard to imagine holding a little girl in your arms and what that’s going to be like.”

Molitor said she is due in about nine weeks, on March 15.