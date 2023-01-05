WDFW News Release: WDFW seeks applications for Puget Sound Recreational Crab and Shrimp Advisory Committee

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applications for a volunteer committee that advises the Department on Puget Sound recreational crab and shrimp fishing issues.

The Recreational Crab and Shrimp Advisory Committee (RCSAC) provides an important link between WDFW staff and recreational crab and shrimp harvesters in Puget Sound.

Committee members provide insight, recommendations, and advice to the Puget Sound Shellfish program’s crustacean team regarding potential management actions, harvest seasons, regulations, education and outreach opportunities, and stakeholder communication.

Advisors will be chosen based on their experience in the recreational crab and shrimp fishery, ability to contribute diverse perspectives and address issues in a thoughtful and productive manner, willingness to engage, and their ability to communicate with fishery managers and others. Applicants are not required to be affiliated with an organized group. Anyone can apply, including those who may require reasonable accommodations to participate as an advisory committee member. Those interested should review the Recreational Crab and Shrimp Advisory Committee webpage and the WDFW Advisory Member Handbook.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023. Applicants may apply online using the online application form by visiting the RCSAC webpage. A written application is also available for download and may be submitted by email to Don Velasquez or by mail to Attn: Crustacean Manager, 16018 Mill Creek Boulevard, Mill Creek, WA 98012-1541. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Applicants should be available for advisory committee meetings twice per year. Additional virtual meetings may also be held to discuss in-season management issues. Advisors should be informed on the issues and able to provide objective assessments based on experience and first-hand information about the fisheries, harvest allocation, and conservation issues. Meetings may be held in-person, virtually via Microsoft Teams, or in a hybrid format.

