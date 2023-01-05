Man “forgets” he left wife at rest stop, drives 100 miles before realizing she’s gone

If this isn’t a sign of trouble in paradise …

British publication Daily Mail reports a woman named Amnuay had to walk 13 miles alone in a Thailand jungle at night after her husband, Boontom Chaimoon, forgot her on the side of the road. The two were on an extended overnight road trip to visit her hometown for Christmas and stopped on the side of the road for a pee break.

By the time the woman finished, the car and her husband were nowhere to be found. To make matters worse, all of her money and her cellphone were in the car. The woman walked the multiple-mile journey to find help and eventually came across a police station.

The woman couldn’t remember her husband’s number, so she repeatedly dialed her own but her husband never picked up.

The husband noticed his wife was missing when he was about 100 miles away, so he turned the car around and sped back to get her. He told police he thought his wife was sleeping in the back seat the entire time.

The kicker? These two have been married for 27 years and share a 26-year-old son.

One can only imagine what the remainder of their holiday road trip was like …