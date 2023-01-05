DA Mike Schmidt announces Travis Helms, 37, arraigned for murder, other charges 

PORTLAND, Oregon – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Travis Raymond Helms, 37, was arraigned on five charges including Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2022, in the parking lot of a department store off Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Helms allegedly shot the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital and passed away as a result of the gunshot wound a week after the incident. Video surveillance confirmed the incident.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Helms is innocent unless and until proven guilty.

