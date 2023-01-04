New Year unease: Gallup Poll shows Americans “largely pessimistic” about 2023

Those goofy ‘2023’ glasses revelers wore as the ball dropped in Times Square certainly didn’t have rose colored lenses: A new poll from Gallup shows Americans are “largely pessimistic” about the year to come.

The survey shows 80% of Americans predict a shaky economy will get worse, in the form of higher taxes and a growing budget deficit. Ninety percent of those polled expect political conflict, and 85% think there will be “discord” overseas.

Sixty percent of those polled think prices will rise even higher than they did in 2022 and the stock market will continue to fall as it did last year, while 50% say unemployment will rise. In fact, despite President Biden boasting back in October that the U.S.’ economy is “strong as hell,” respondents’ readings on confidence in the economy ranked among the worst since the Great Recession.

Seventy-two percent say crime will continue to rise, to boot.

In fact, out of 13 possible areas, including domestic and international issues, Americans saw trouble ahead in 2023. When it comes to international affairs, 64% think the United States’ power in the world will decline, while 73% think China’s will increase.

