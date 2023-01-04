Man celebrated for breaking into a school during deadly winter storm

The Buffalo, New York, storm hero police dubbed “Merry Christmas Jay” has been identified as 27-year-old Jay Withey. Police say he saved about two dozen people during a deadly winter storm by breaking into a school.

“I feel 100% that Jay’s actions were heroic and 100% saved lives,” Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould told ABC News.

It all began when Withey went to pick up a friend who was stranded. But his car quickly became stuck in the whiteout conditions.

Soaking wet and freezing, Withey decided to seek shelter inside a nearby school and broke a window to get inside. He ventured back out into the dangerous conditions and began ushering as many people as he could find into the building.

“It was a matter of survival. It was just a very scary situation to be in,” he said.

After Withey gathered the stranded drivers inside the school, he pried open the kitchen door so they could find some food. He also went to the school nurse’s office for blankets and water. He left the school’s front door open overnight so anyone looking for safety could join them.

After the storm cleared, Withey left a note at the school apologizing for breaking in, which police later found. “I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen … I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter,” the note said. It was signed “Merry Christmas, Jay,” thus sparking a hunt to find and thank him.

Police said on Twitter the group of strangers is planning a reunion for the summer.