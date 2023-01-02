What is “hygge” and how can it help you beat the “winter blues”?

The Danish concept of “hygge” [HOO-ga], or “coziness,” can help fend off the seasonal blues.

Spending time with loved ones and creating a cozy ambience with scents, lighting and sounds can improve mood and reduce stress during the wintertime.

“Hygge is a mindset — an attitude and approach to living that prioritizes togetherness, affection, slow living, gratitude and contentment,” said Natalie Dattilo, a clinical health psychologist at Harvard Medical School.

Hygge is relevant year-round.

It can, however, be especially helpful during this time of year, when shorter daylight hours and stressful holiday events may contribute to seasonal drops in mood.

Nordic countries, like Denmark, have some of the shortest daylight hours and harshest winters, but often rank highest in the annual World Happiness report.

“It would be very easy to be isolated and depressed. Hygge is a coping mechanism that helps them get through the long, dark winters,” said Jaime Kurtz, a clinical psychologist at James Madison University.

One way to practice hygge is through social connection, as sharing and enjoying meals together can increase social bonding, feelings of well-being and contentment.

That doesn’t mean you have to overextend yourself socially. “Holiday parties can seem overwhelming. It’s OK to be selective and choose the social events that will truly bring you joy,” said Howard Liu, a psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska.

But if you can’t physically be with loved ones, the right environment can evoke similar feelings.



Good, nostalgic smells and music also help create a cozy ambiance, another important component of hygge. “Fill your environment with smells that you love and bring comfort. Think sugar cookies, spices, or chicken noodle soup,” said Dattilo.

The right lighting in a room can also improve the ambience. People tend to perceive warmer lights as more relaxing, research shows.