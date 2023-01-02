Man fights tree and leaves with police

What happens when a man drinks one too many and thinks the local foliage has a problem with him? You get this guy.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that a 39-year-old Sarnia man got blitzed on alcohol and tried to fight a tree. “Yes, you read that correctly,” the force added.

“Suspect was held overnight to sober up after receiving a public intox ticket,” the post closed out, while also reminding residents it’s best to drink responsibly — especially around Mother Nature. Or in public.

Of course, the comments have been delightful and full of tree puns. One person wondered if anyone knew what the man’s family tree looks like, to which someone else responded, “A wreath.”