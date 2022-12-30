Hood River Police get stolen car & Fentanyl in traffic stop

On December 26, 2022 an Officer with HRPD stopped a vehicle within the City limits for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen. Inside the vehicle was a concealed stolen firearm, a butterfly knife and a collapsible ASP. Also found was a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl. The driver was also suspected of driving while being impaired. At the conclusion of the stop, two adults males out of Washington State were taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.

Photo from the Hood River Police Department Facebook page: