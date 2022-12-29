Lawmakers to hold online 14th District Virtual Listening Tour; seek public input

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Sen. Curtis King will hold an online 14th District Virtual Listening Tour on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, to discuss the upcoming 2023 legislative session and listen to comments and input from citizens across the district.

“One of the most important jobs of a legislator is to listen to the citizens we serve. We want to hear from people across the 14th District about their concerns, ideas, and suggestions before heading to Olympia for the session,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

“We have a very diverse community here in 14th District, so it is important that we hear from as many constituents as possible,” said King, R-Yakima. “Hearing directly from the men and women we are sent to Olympia to represent is the best way for us to effectively do our job and be their voice in the state Legislature.”

Citizens are invited to join the online Zoom webinar from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3. Preregistration is required by going to: https://tinyurl.com/14thDistrictListeningTour.

The scheduled 105-day session begins on Jan. 9.