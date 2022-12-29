Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak

For those who are sick and tired of, well, feeling sick and tired, behavioral geneticist Dr. Sheila Ohlsson Walker has some tips on how to commit to a more positive lifestyle in 2023.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Walker said a good way to manage stress and make better decisions is to follow your inner Y.O.D.A., or Your Own Decision Adviser, which she says is the opposite of the critical inner voice.

Walker, co-author of WISE DECISIONS, says Y.O.D.A. acts as “an inner coach that builds us up in the direction of where we want to go.” By paying more attention to it, she says it takes power away from the negative inner voice that encourages one to make decisions out of insecurity or fear.

Walker also suggests surrounding oneself with positive and motivated individuals. “Emotions have a ripple effect. Emotions are contagious,” she said.

She also recommended focusing on improving one’s spiritual health by cultivating a sense of purpose. Walker added that choosing words like “kind, generous, grateful, courageous, humble [and] integrity” will help “define who you want to be.”

While these three steps may seem simple, Walker says committing to them isn’t easy. “We’ve got to approach this as a process,” she advised and warned against expecting instant results.

“That’s just too high of a bar to set. And that’s why most New Year’s resolutions fail because people set a hard, black-and-white goal for themselves and when they don’t meet that goal, it feels like a failure,” she explained.

To make that process easier, Walker encourages committing to healthy sleep goals, eating well, exercising and relying on social support to stay on target.

She said these steps can help improve one’s perspective, which ultimately leads to making better life decisions.