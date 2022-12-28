Hero resident fixes community’s burst pipes for free

If the spirit of the holiday season was an assignment, this man would get an A+.

Liverpool Echo reports Martin Tsang, a self-employed plumber who owns A Plumb Job, was inspired to fix burst pipes for free in Wallasey, England, after patching up a family’s home ahead of the holidays. He took to Facebook advertising to fix people’s frozen and burst pipes due to the extreme weather — free of charge.

His post went viral and his phone was ringing off the hook, but he kept his word and helped anyone in his county who needed help. Tsang, who is 45, left his home at 8 a.m. and returned by 11 p.m. after assisting countless families.

He was shocked by how dire some situations were, adding one woman had “water coming through the ceiling. She couldn’t even afford to put her heating on.”

“There were houses where water was coming from the roof space right down to the ground floor. These were family homes,” he continued.

Tsang added that he donated any money that was given to him as a thank you to charity.

According to his Facebook, he assisted over 50 people “with burst pipes and heating issues all of which have been done for free including parts and labour.”

England is struggling with a winter energy crisis and was hit by its coldest day of the year earlier this week, when temperatures plummeted to 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Swaths of the country were also blanketed in snow, which is a rare sight in Britain.